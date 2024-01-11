HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹564.9 and closed at ₹554. The stock had a high of ₹564.9 and a low of ₹546.65. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3746.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 2823 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹554 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for HLE Glascoat on the BSE was 2823 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹554.