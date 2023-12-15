Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Performance

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 539.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.7 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 544.45 and closed at 533.75. The stock reached a high of 544.45 and a low of 532.35. The company's market capitalization is 3,678.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. On the BSE, there were 2,571 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

HLE Glascoat stock reached a low of 536.55 and a high of 544.95 today.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹542.7, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹539.2

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the stock price is 542.7, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 3.5 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months-13.07%
6 Months-18.89%
YTD-18.93%
1 Year-20.52%
15 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹544.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹539.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 544.95 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% and the price has risen by 5.75.

15 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹533.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,571. The closing price for the day was 533.75.

