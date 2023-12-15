HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Performance

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹544.45 and closed at ₹533.75. The stock reached a high of ₹544.45 and a low of ₹532.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,678.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. On the BSE, there were 2,571 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HLE Glascoat stock reached a low of ₹536.55 and a high of ₹544.95 today.
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the stock price is ₹542.7, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 3.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|-13.07%
|6 Months
|-18.89%
|YTD
|-18.93%
|1 Year
|-20.52%
Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹544.95 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% and the price has risen by ₹5.75.
On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,571. The closing price for the day was ₹533.75.
