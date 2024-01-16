Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat's Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 573.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.95 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 564.95 and closed at 556.75. The stock had a high of 577 and a low of 551.6. The market capitalization of the company is 3914.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 698.55 and 466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price NSE Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹569.95, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹573.35

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 569.95, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹570.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹573.35

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 570.95, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 2.4.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹556.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of HLE Glascoat shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 18,975 shares. The closing price for the shares was 556.75.

