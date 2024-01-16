HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat's Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹564.95 and closed at ₹556.75. The stock had a high of ₹577 and a low of ₹551.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3914.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹698.55 and ₹466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is ₹569.95, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹570.95, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹2.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of HLE Glascoat shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 18,975 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹556.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!