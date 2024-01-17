Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 573.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.9 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : HLE Glascoat's stock opened at 581.95 and closed at 573.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 581.95 and a low of 557 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,822.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 698.55 and 466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, there were 19,184 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 573.35.

