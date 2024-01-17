HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : HLE Glascoat's stock opened at ₹581.95 and closed at ₹573.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹581.95 and a low of ₹557 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,822.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹698.55 and ₹466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

