HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 533.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.15 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of HLE Glascoat was 544.95 and the close price was 539.2. The stock reached a high of 544.95 and a low of 529.5. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently 3,682.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 698.55 and the 52-week low was 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹542.15, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 542.15, with a 1.58% percent change and a net change of 8.45.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months-13.43%
6 Months-19.61%
YTD-19.23%
1 Year-20.42%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹539.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹539.2

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 539.5 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹539.2 on last trading day

On the last day of HLE Glascoat, the BSE volume was 13,783 shares with a closing price of 539.2.

