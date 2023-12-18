HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Soars in Trading Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of HLE Glascoat was ₹544.95 and the close price was ₹539.2. The stock reached a high of ₹544.95 and a low of ₹529.5. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently ₹3,682.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹698.55 and the 52-week low was ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,783 shares.

