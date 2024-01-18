Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 559.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.1 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HLE Glascoat was 558.7 and the closing price was 559.9. The stock reached a high of 571.95 and a low of 550. The market capitalization of the company is 3762.11 crore. The 52-week high is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 17,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹559.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a BSE volume of 17,010 shares. The closing price for the day was 559.9.

