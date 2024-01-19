HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹548.05 and closed at ₹551.1. The stock had a high of ₹557.95 and a low of ₹534.95. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3723.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 3267 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST
