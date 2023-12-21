HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Trend

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat's stock opened at ₹537.5 and closed at ₹537.45. The stock reached a high of ₹553 and a low of ₹520.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3582.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹698.55 and ₹466 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 7581 shares.
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that its price is ₹530.15. It has experienced a 1.01 percent change, with a net change of 5.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.64%
|3 Months
|-14.17%
|6 Months
|-20.17%
|YTD
|-20.98%
|1 Year
|-20.25%
The current data of HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is ₹524.85, with a percent change of -2.34 and a net change of -12.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.34% and has experienced a net decrease of 12.6.
On the last day, HLE Glascoat's BSE volume was 7581 shares, and the closing price was ₹537.45.
