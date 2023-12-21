Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 524.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.15 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat's stock opened at 537.5 and closed at 537.45. The stock reached a high of 553 and a low of 520.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3582.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 698.55 and 466 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 7581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹530.15, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹524.85

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that its price is 530.15. It has experienced a 1.01 percent change, with a net change of 5.3.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.64%
3 Months-14.17%
6 Months-20.17%
YTD-20.98%
1 Year-20.25%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹524.85, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹537.45

The current data of HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 524.85, with a percent change of -2.34 and a net change of -12.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.34% and has experienced a net decrease of 12.6.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹537.45 on last trading day

On the last day, HLE Glascoat's BSE volume was 7581 shares, and the closing price was 537.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.