HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees positive trading day

2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 526.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.2 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an opening price of 524.05 and a closing price of 524.85. The stock reached a high of 531.7 and a low of 519.35. The market capitalization of the company is 3597.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. On the BSE, a total of 3776 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹543.2, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹526.7

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 543.2, which represents a percent change of 3.13. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 16.5, which means that the stock has gained 16.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹524.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3776. The closing price for the shares was 524.85.

