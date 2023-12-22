HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees positive trading day

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an opening price of ₹524.05 and a closing price of ₹524.85. The stock reached a high of ₹531.7 and a low of ₹519.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3597.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. On the BSE, a total of 3776 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹543.2, which represents a percent change of 3.13. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 16.5, which means that the stock has gained 16.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
