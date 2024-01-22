 HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Surges in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 555.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.85 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price TodayPremium
HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : The last day's trading of HLE Glascoat saw an open price of 564.9 and a close price of 555.05. The stock reached a high of 568.55 and a low of 550.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,849.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 6,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:44 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HLE Glascoat stock today was 550.8, while the high price reached 568.55.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:14 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹563.85, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹555.05

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 563.85. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.59, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47:03 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Borosil350.74.01.15403.5249.564012.52
RAJRATAN GLO735.85-17.25-2.29919.0697.553735.98
HLE Glascoat563.858.81.59698.55466.03849.15
Prakash Industries188.258.954.99202.6548.823371.22
Greenply Industries241.02.451.03268.0133.852961.32
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:04 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:00 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:08 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:23 AM IST

HLE Glascoat Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:35:32 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months-7.25%
6 Months-14.45%
YTD2.87%
1 Year-10.59%
22 Jan 2024, 09:21:31 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:11:36 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹555.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6070. The closing price for the day was 555.05.

