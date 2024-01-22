HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Surges in Trading Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : The last day's trading of HLE Glascoat saw an open price of ₹564.9 and a close price of ₹555.05. The stock reached a high of ₹568.55 and a low of ₹550.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,849.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 6,070 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range The low price of HLE Glascoat stock today was ₹550.8, while the high price reached ₹568.55.

HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Borosil 350.7 4.0 1.15 403.5 249.56 4012.52 RAJRATAN GLO 735.85 -17.25 -2.29 919.0 697.55 3735.98 HLE Glascoat 563.85 8.8 1.59 698.55 466.0 3849.15 Prakash Industries 188.25 8.95 4.99 202.65 48.82 3371.22 Greenply Industries 241.0 2.45 1.03 268.0 133.85 2961.32

HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.47% 3 Months -7.25% 6 Months -14.45% YTD 2.87% 1 Year -10.59%

HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹555.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6070. The closing price for the day was ₹555.05.