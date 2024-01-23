HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Plunges in Trading Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹561.25. The stock reached a high of ₹562 and a low of ₹550.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3769.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1138 shares.

