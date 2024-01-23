HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Plunges in Trading Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹561.25. The stock reached a high of ₹562 and a low of ₹550.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3769.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HLE Glascoat stock had a low price of ₹542 and a high price of ₹562 for the current day.
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock reveals that the stock price is ₹548.4, which represents a decline of -2.29% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -12.85, indicating a decrease in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Borosil
|361.95
|13.0
|3.73
|403.5
|249.56
|4141.23
|RAJRATAN GLO
|713.15
|-13.85
|-1.91
|919.0
|697.55
|3620.73
|HLE Glascoat
|546.1
|-15.15
|-2.7
|698.55
|466.0
|3727.98
|Prakash Industries
|189.35
|1.1
|0.58
|202.65
|48.82
|3390.91
|Greenply Industries
|236.7
|-3.85
|-1.6
|268.0
|133.85
|2908.48
HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at ₹543.3, with a percentage change of -3.2% and a net change of -17.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The current day's low price of HLE Glascoat stock is ₹542, while the high price is ₹562.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 1138 shares, and the closing price was ₹561.25.
