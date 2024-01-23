Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 561.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 560 and closed at 561.25. The stock reached a high of 562 and a low of 550.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3769.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

HLE Glascoat stock had a low price of 542 and a high price of 562 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹548.4, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹561.25

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock reveals that the stock price is 548.4, which represents a decline of -2.29% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -12.85, indicating a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Borosil361.9513.03.73403.5249.564141.23
RAJRATAN GLO713.15-13.85-1.91919.0697.553620.73
HLE Glascoat546.1-15.15-2.7698.55466.03727.98
Prakash Industries189.351.10.58202.6548.823390.91
Greenply Industries236.7-3.85-1.6268.0133.852908.48
23 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price NSE Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹543.3, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹561.25

HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at 543.3, with a percentage change of -3.2% and a net change of -17.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HLE Glascoat stock is 542, while the high price is 562.

23 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹561.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 1138 shares, and the closing price was 561.25.

