HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 526.9 and closed at 523.7. The stock had a high of 526.9 and a low of 517.1. The market capitalization of the company is 3,536.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 707.4 and the 52-week low is 466. The stock had a trading volume of 5345 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:52 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹518.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹523.7

HLE Glascoat stock is currently trading at a price of 518.4, which represents a decrease of 1.01% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.3 points.

23 Nov 2023, 01:34 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days522.21
10 Days518.54
20 Days516.39
50 Days541.83
100 Days582.33
300 Days582.27
23 Nov 2023, 01:17 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The HLE Glascoat stock reached a low price of 513.25 and a high price of 526.9 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 01:05 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price NSE Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹516.3, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹523.7

HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at 516.3, which represents a decrease of 1.41%. The net change in the stock price is -7.4.

23 Nov 2023, 12:31 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
RAJRATAN GLO737.05-4.45-0.6969.95697.553742.08
JTL Industries209.9-1.2-0.57251.65141.283540.68
HLE Glascoat519.4-4.3-0.82707.4466.03545.71
ISMT99.37-0.27-0.27104.945.62986.08
IFGL Refractories873.65-3.45-0.39881.0196.953148.57
23 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹523.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a BSE volume of 5345 shares. The closing price for the day was 523.7.

