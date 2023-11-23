HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹526.9 and closed at ₹523.7. The stock had a high of ₹526.9 and a low of ₹517.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,536.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹707.4 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The stock had a trading volume of 5345 shares on the BSE.
HLE Glascoat stock is currently trading at a price of ₹518.4, which represents a decrease of 1.01% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.3 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|522.21
|10 Days
|518.54
|20 Days
|516.39
|50 Days
|541.83
|100 Days
|582.33
|300 Days
|582.27
The HLE Glascoat stock reached a low price of ₹513.25 and a high price of ₹526.9 on the current day.
HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at ₹516.3, which represents a decrease of 1.41%. The net change in the stock price is -7.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|RAJRATAN GLO
|737.05
|-4.45
|-0.6
|969.95
|697.55
|3742.08
|JTL Industries
|209.9
|-1.2
|-0.57
|251.65
|141.28
|3540.68
|HLE Glascoat
|519.4
|-4.3
|-0.82
|707.4
|466.0
|3545.71
|ISMT
|99.37
|-0.27
|-0.27
|104.9
|45.6
|2986.08
|IFGL Refractories
|873.65
|-3.45
|-0.39
|881.0
|196.95
|3148.57
On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a BSE volume of 5345 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹523.7.
