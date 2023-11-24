Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 518.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.95 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat

HLE Glascoat, a company listed on the BSE, had an opening price of 526.9 and a closing price of 523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 526.9 and a low of 513.25. The market capitalization of the company is 3,536.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 707.4 and 466, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months-10.91%
6 Months-13.74%
YTD-22.04%
1 Year-18.05%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹519.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹518.4

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 519.95 with a net change of 1.55, representing a 0.3% increase.

24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹523.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 8343 shares with a closing price of 523.7.

