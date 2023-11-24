HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock on the Rise

HLE Glascoat, a company listed on the BSE, had an opening price of ₹526.9 and a closing price of ₹523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹526.9 and a low of ₹513.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,536.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹707.4 and ₹466, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|-10.91%
|6 Months
|-13.74%
|YTD
|-22.04%
|1 Year
|-18.05%
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹519.95 with a net change of 1.55, representing a 0.3% increase.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 8343 shares with a closing price of ₹523.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!