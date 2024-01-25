Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 541.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.95 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 548.4 and closed at 541.15. The stock had a high of 552.05 and a low of 533.5. Its market capitalization is 3706.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55, while the 52-week low is 466. The stock had a trading volume of 4248 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹541.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, there were a total of 4,248 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 541.15.

