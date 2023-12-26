HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees positive trading results today

Hello User
26 Dec 2023
HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 530.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.55 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an open price of 543.2 and a close price of 526.7. The stock reached a high of 543.2 and a low of 528. The market capitalization of the company is 3625.24 crores. The 52-week high is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 1078 shares.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹539.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹530.7

The stock price of HLE Glascoat has increased by 1.67% or 8.85, reaching a current price of 539.55.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-14.7%
6 Months-19.61%
YTD-19.93%
1 Year-14.35%
26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹531.05, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹526.7

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 531.05. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.35 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹526.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1078. The closing price of the shares was 526.7.

