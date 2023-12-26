HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees positive trading results today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an open price of ₹543.2 and a close price of ₹526.7. The stock reached a high of ₹543.2 and a low of ₹528. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3625.24 crores. The 52-week high is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 1078 shares.
The stock price of HLE Glascoat has increased by 1.67% or ₹8.85, reaching a current price of ₹539.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-14.7%
|6 Months
|-19.61%
|YTD
|-19.93%
|1 Year
|-14.35%
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is ₹531.05. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.35 points.
On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1078. The closing price of the shares was ₹526.7.
