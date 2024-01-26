Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 545 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.3 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 555.8 and closed at 545. The stock reached a high of 555.8 and a low of 540.1. The company has a market capitalization of 3688.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. On the BSE, a total of 1127 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹545 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1127 shares. The closing price of the stock was 545.

