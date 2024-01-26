HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹555.8 and closed at ₹545. The stock reached a high of ₹555.8 and a low of ₹540.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3688.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. On the BSE, a total of 1127 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.