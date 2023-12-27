HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat had an open price of ₹541.35 and a close price of ₹530.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹545.15, while the lowest was ₹536.9. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently ₹3,721.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55, while the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 4,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.