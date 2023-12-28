Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 539.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541.85 per share.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for HLE Glascoat stock was 547, while the close price was 539.85. The stock reached a high of 547 and a low of 537.75 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3,684.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55, and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹541.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹539.8

The current data of HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is at 541.85 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.38% and the overall change is 2.05.

28 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months-11.18%
6 Months-15.11%
YTD-18.76%
1 Year-15.2%
28 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹545.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹539.8

The stock price of HLE Glascoat is currently 545.95, which represents a 1.14% increase from its previous close. This corresponds to a net change of 6.15.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹539.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2950 shares. The closing price for the stock was 539.85.

