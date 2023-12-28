HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for HLE Glascoat stock was ₹547, while the close price was ₹539.85. The stock reached a high of ₹547 and a low of ₹537.75 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3,684.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55, and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,950 shares.

