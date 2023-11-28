Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 516.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat

On the last day, HLE Glascoat's stock opened at 519.95 and closed at 518.4. The highest price reached during the day was 522.35, while the lowest price recorded was 507.5. The market capitalization of the company is 3542.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 707.4, and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 14,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for HLE Glascoat stock is 513.85 and the high price is 521.5.

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹520.4, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹516.4

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 520.4, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and has gained 4 points.

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months-10.88%
6 Months-14.88%
YTD-22.28%
1 Year-18.27%
28 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹519, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹518.4

The HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at 519, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹518.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, there were 14,382 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 518.4.

