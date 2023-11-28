HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, HLE Glascoat's stock opened at ₹519.95 and closed at ₹518.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹522.35, while the lowest price recorded was ₹507.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3542.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹707.4, and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 14,382 shares.
Today's low price for HLE Glascoat stock is ₹513.85 and the high price is ₹521.5.
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹520.4, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and has gained 4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|-10.88%
|6 Months
|-14.88%
|YTD
|-22.28%
|1 Year
|-18.27%
The HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at ₹519, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, there were 14,382 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹518.4.
