HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 539.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.8 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of HLE Glascoat was 545.95 and the close price was 539.8. The stock reached a high of 545.95 and a low of 539.6. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently 3,691.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The stock had a BSE volume of 9,029 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹539.8 on last trading day

On the last day of HLE Glascoat's trading, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9029 shares. The closing price of each share was 539.8.

