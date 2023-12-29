HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of HLE Glascoat was ₹545.95 and the close price was ₹539.8. The stock reached a high of ₹545.95 and a low of ₹539.6. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently ₹3,691.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The stock had a BSE volume of 9,029 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
