LIVE UPDATES

HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Reports Positive Trading Performance

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 541.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.45 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price TodayPremium
HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an opening price of 555.8 and a closing price of 545. The stock reached a high of 555.8 and a low of 540.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,688.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55, while the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:29:46 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HLE Glascoat stock is 542.6, while the high price is 556.4.

29 Jan 2024, 11:01:37 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹545.45, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹541.55

The current data of HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 545.45. There has been a 0.72% percent change, with a net change of 3.9.

29 Jan 2024, 10:41:31 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Borosil355.052.250.64403.5249.564062.29
Salasar Techno Engineering132.212.019.99120.9336.04173.62
HLE Glascoat543.01.450.27698.55466.03695.5519999999997
Prakash Industries210.1510.05.0202.6548.823763.4
RAJRATAN GLO670.5-9.95-1.46919.0673.83404.2
29 Jan 2024, 10:30:19 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price NSE Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹549.35, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹541.55

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 549.35. There has been a 1.44 percent change, resulting in a net change of 7.8.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:41 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The HLE Glascoat stock had a low price of 544.6 and a high price of 556.4.

29 Jan 2024, 09:54:56 AM IST

HLE Glascoat Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:53:16 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹547.95, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹541.55

HLE Glascoat stock is currently trading at a price of 547.95 with a percent change of 1.18. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.18% compared to its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.4 points from its previous closing price.

29 Jan 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-3.09%
6 Months-16.41%
YTD0.27%
1 Year-10.84%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17:12 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price NSE Live :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹552, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹541.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 552. The percent change is 1.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 10.45, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26:06 AM IST

HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹545 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1127 shares. The closing price for the stock was 545.

