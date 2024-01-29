HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Reports Positive Trading Performance

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an opening price of ₹555.8 and a closing price of ₹545. The stock reached a high of ₹555.8 and a low of ₹540.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,688.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55, while the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1127 shares.
The current day's low price of HLE Glascoat stock is ₹542.6, while the high price is ₹556.4.
HLE Glascoat share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Borosil
|355.05
|2.25
|0.64
|403.5
|249.56
|4062.29
|Salasar Techno Engineering
|132.2
|12.01
|9.99
|120.93
|36.0
|4173.62
|HLE Glascoat
|543.0
|1.45
|0.27
|698.55
|466.0
|3695.5519999999997
|Prakash Industries
|210.15
|10.0
|5.0
|202.65
|48.82
|3763.4
|RAJRATAN GLO
|670.5
|-9.95
|-1.46
|919.0
|673.8
|3404.2
HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-3.09%
|6 Months
|-16.41%
|YTD
|0.27%
|1 Year
|-10.84%
