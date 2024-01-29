HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Reports Positive Trading Performance

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had an opening price of ₹555.8 and a closing price of ₹545. The stock reached a high of ₹555.8 and a low of ₹540.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,688.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55, while the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 1127 shares.

