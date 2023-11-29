HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹519.95 and closed at ₹516.40. The stock reached a high of ₹550.75 and a low of ₹513.85. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently ₹3,735.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹707.40 and its 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for HLE Glascoat on that day was 27,956 shares.
The current day's low price for HLE Glascoat stock is ₹538, while the high price is ₹552.1.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹547.25. There has been a 5.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.38%
|3 Months
|-6.6%
|6 Months
|-11.39%
|YTD
|-17.86%
|1 Year
|-14.61%
Based on the current data, HLE Glascoat stock has a price of ₹547.25. The stock has seen a percent change of 5.97, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 30.85, further emphasizing the positive trend. Overall, HLE Glascoat stock is performing well and showing strong growth.
On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,956. The closing price for the stock was ₹516.4.
