HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 5.97 %. The stock closed at 516.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.25 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 519.95 and closed at 516.40. The stock reached a high of 550.75 and a low of 513.85. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently 3,735.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 707.40 and its 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for HLE Glascoat on that day was 27,956 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HLE Glascoat stock is 538, while the high price is 552.1.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹547.25, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹516.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 547.25. There has been a 5.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.85.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.38%
3 Months-6.6%
6 Months-11.39%
YTD-17.86%
1 Year-14.61%
29 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹547.25, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹516.4

Based on the current data, HLE Glascoat stock has a price of 547.25. The stock has seen a percent change of 5.97, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 30.85, further emphasizing the positive trend. Overall, HLE Glascoat stock is performing well and showing strong growth.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹516.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,956. The closing price for the stock was 516.4.

