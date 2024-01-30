HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Shares Surge in Positive Trading

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of HLE Glascoat was ₹547.85 and the closing price was ₹541.55. The stock reached a high of ₹556.4 and a low of ₹540.5. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3,705.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 15,815 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|-8.05%
|6 Months
|-15.16%
|YTD
|0.49%
|1 Year
|-10.09%
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹542.8, with a 0.23 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.25.
On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a volume of 15,815 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹541.55.
