HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 541.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.8 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of HLE Glascoat was 547.85 and the closing price was 541.55. The stock reached a high of 556.4 and a low of 540.5. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3,705.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 15,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months-8.05%
6 Months-15.16%
YTD0.49%
1 Year-10.09%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹542.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹541.55

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 542.8, with a 0.23 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.25.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹541.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a volume of 15,815 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 541.55.

