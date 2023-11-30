Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 541.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.55 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat

HLE Glascoat opened at 548.05 and closed at 547.25. The stock reached a high of 552.1 and a low of 531.95 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3,695.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 707.4, while the 52-week low is 466. The stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹537.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹541.8

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that its price is 537.55 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.78% or 4.25.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.42%
3 Months-9.72%
6 Months-12.25%
YTD-18.41%
1 Year-14.97%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹540, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹541.8

The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is 540, with a net change of -1.8, representing a percentage change of -0.33.

30 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹547.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 17,778 shares. The closing price for the stock was 547.25.

