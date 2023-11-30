HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat shares plunge in trading today

HLE Glascoat opened at ₹548.05 and closed at ₹547.25. The stock reached a high of ₹552.1 and a low of ₹531.95 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3,695.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹707.4, while the 52-week low is ₹466. The stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that its price is ₹537.55 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.78% or ₹4.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.42%
|3 Months
|-9.72%
|6 Months
|-12.25%
|YTD
|-18.41%
|1 Year
|-14.97%
The current stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹540, with a net change of -1.8, representing a percentage change of -0.33.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 17,778 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹547.25.
