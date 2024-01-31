HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Slumps in Trading Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat had an open price of ₹545.2 and a close price of ₹542.8. The stock had a high of ₹550.55 and a low of ₹537.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3682.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The stock had a trading volume of 7179 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.