e-paper

HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 542.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat had an open price of 545.2 and a close price of 542.8. The stock had a high of 550.55 and a low of 537.6. The market capitalization of the company is 3682.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The stock had a trading volume of 7179 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹539.4, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹542.8

HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at 539.4, representing a percent change of -0.63. The net change is -3.4.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹542.8 on last trading day

On the last day of HLE Glascoat's trading activity on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7179. The closing price for the shares was 542.8.

