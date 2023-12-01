Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer opened at 422.95 and closed at 425.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 423 and a low of 405.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 13,561.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹425.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer's BSE trading, there were 31,136 shares traded with a closing price of 425.55.

