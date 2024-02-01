Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 479.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.85 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock price remained flat on the last day of trading, with an open and close price of 479.75. The stock reached a high of 481.25 and a low of 465. The company's market capitalization is 15,149.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510.75, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹479.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,689. The closing price for the shares was 479.75.

