Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock price remained flat on the last day of trading, with an open and close price of ₹479.75. The stock reached a high of ₹481.25 and a low of ₹465. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,149.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹510.75, while the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares on the BSE.

