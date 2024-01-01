Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 440.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 461.15 and closed at 460.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 462.45, while the low was 435.75. The market capitalization of the company is 14,150.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 487 and 256.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 82,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹444, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹440.5

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the price is 444, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% and the net change is an increase of 3.5 points.

01 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.85%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹439.8, down -4.46% from yesterday's ₹460.35

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 439.8, with a percent change of -4.46 and a net change of -20.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.46% and a decrease in value by 20.55.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹460.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 82,063. The closing price for the stock was 460.35.

