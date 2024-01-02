Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 440.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, on its last trading day, opened at 440.55 and closed at 440.5. The stock had a high of 447.3 and a low of 423.5. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 13,770.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,898 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹440.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 26,898 shares. The closing price of the shares was 440.5.

