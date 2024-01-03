Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 426.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 431.7 and closed at 426.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 435.95 and a low of 417.45. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 13,867.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,508 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹426.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,508. The closing price for the shares was 426.25.

