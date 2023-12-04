Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 413.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.65 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer

On the last day, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 409.9 and closed at 413.55. The stock reached a high of 413.25 and a low of 397. The market capitalization of the company is 12,858.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹413.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 22,421 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 413.55.

