Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 442.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 435.05 and closed at 430.95. The stock reached a high of 444.3 and a low of 419.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,229.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹455.5, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹442.5

Honasa Consumer stock is currently priced at 455.5, which represents a 2.94% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.29%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.2%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹449.5, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹442.5

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 449.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 7. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum and has gained value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹430.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,647. The closing price for the stock was 430.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.