Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer shares plummet on disappointing earnings report

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹458.75 and closed at ₹454.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹467.5, while the lowest price was ₹442.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,301.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹487 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. On the BSE, a total of 53,191 shares of Honasa Consumer were traded.

