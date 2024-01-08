Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer shares plummet on disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 454.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.5 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 458.75 and closed at 454.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 467.5, while the lowest price was 442.3. The company's market capitalization is 14,301.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. On the BSE, a total of 53,191 shares of Honasa Consumer were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹444.5, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹454.45

The stock price of Honasa Consumer has decreased by 2.19%, resulting in a net change of -9.95 rupees. The current price of the stock is 444.5 rupees.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹454.45 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Honasa Consumer on the last day was 53,191 shares, and the closing price was 454.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.