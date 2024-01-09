Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer sees stock price rise

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹449.8 and closed at ₹444.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹488.8 and a low of ₹436.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,254.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹487 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 158,288 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock price increase by 3.03% to ₹488.45. This corresponds to a net change of 14.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.92%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|7.41%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹474.1, which represents a 6.68% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.7.
On the last day of Honasa Consumer trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,288. The closing price for the shares was ₹444.4.
