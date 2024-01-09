Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 474.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.45 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 449.8 and closed at 444.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 488.8 and a low of 436.55. The market capitalization of the company is 15,254.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 158,288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹488.45, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹474.1

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock price increase by 3.03% to 488.45. This corresponds to a net change of 14.35.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.92%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD7.41%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹474.1, up 6.68% from yesterday's ₹444.4

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 474.1, which represents a 6.68% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.7.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹444.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,288. The closing price for the shares was 444.4.

