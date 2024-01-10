Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 474.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.4 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, an Indian consumer goods company, saw its stock open at 474.4 and close at 474.1 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 502.9, while its low was 460.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 14,877.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 488.8, and its 52-week low is 256.1. On the BSE, a total of 219,866 shares of Honasa Consumer were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹474.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer BSE, the volume of shares traded was 219,866 and the closing price was 474.1.

