Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 462.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.9 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 463.5 and closed at 462.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 492.45 and a low of 462.4. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 15,183.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 502.9 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 182,626 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹462.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 182,626 shares. The closing price for the shares was 462.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.