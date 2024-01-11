Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹463.5 and closed at ₹462.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹492.45 and a low of ₹462.4. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is ₹15,183.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹502.9 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 182,626 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.