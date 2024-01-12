Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Sees Strong Market Growth

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, an Indian consumer goods company, opened at ₹472.3 and closed at ₹470 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹475 and a low of ₹462.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,057.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹502.9 and ₹256.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Honasa Consumer stock is ₹468.05 and the high price is ₹473.4.
Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock price increase by 0.71% to reach ₹471.3. This represents a net change of 3.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.06%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|6.2%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Honasa Consumer stock has a current price of ₹473.3, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,538. The closing price of the shares was ₹470.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!