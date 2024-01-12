Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Sees Strong Market Growth

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 468 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.3 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, an Indian consumer goods company, opened at 472.3 and closed at 470 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 475 and a low of 462.45. The market capitalization of the company is 15,057.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 502.9 and 256.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Honasa Consumer stock is 468.05 and the high price is 473.4.

12 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹471.3, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹468

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock price increase by 0.71% to reach 471.3. This represents a net change of 3.3.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.06%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD6.2%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹473.3, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹468

Honasa Consumer stock has a current price of 473.3, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹470 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,538. The closing price of the shares was 470.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.