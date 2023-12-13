LIVE UPDATES

Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 407.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.9 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.