Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 4.15 %. The stock closed at 385.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.3 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 394.7 and closed at 387.65. The stock reached a high of 398.25 and a low of 382.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,396.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the day was 107,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹401.3, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹385.3

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at 401.3 with a percent change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.15% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is 16, which means it has increased by 16 from its previous closing price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹387.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹385.3

The current stock price of Honasa Consumer is 387.8, with a 0.65% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.5.

15 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹387.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 107,146. The closing price for the stock was 387.65.

