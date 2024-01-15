Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 468 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.15 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, an Indian consumer goods company, opened at 473.3 and closed at 468 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 477.25 and a low of 467. The market capitalization of the company is 15,287.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9, while the 52-week low is 256.1. On the BSE, a total of 21,817 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹468 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Honasa Consumer was 21,817 shares. The closing price for the stock was 468.

