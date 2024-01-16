Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Shares Plummet on Disappointing Earnings

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹477.5 and closed at ₹474.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹482.7, while the low was ₹467. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹15,208.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹502.9 and ₹256.1, respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 46,910 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.