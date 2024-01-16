Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Shares Plummet on Disappointing Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 474 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 477.5 and closed at 474.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 482.7, while the low was 467. The market capitalization of the company stands at 15,208.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 502.9 and 256.1, respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 46,910 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹470, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹474

Honasa Consumer, a leading consumer goods company, has seen a recent decrease in its stock price. The stock is currently priced at 470, reflecting a percent change of -0.84. This indicates a decrease of 4 points in the stock's value. Investors should closely monitor the stock's performance and market trends to make informed decisions.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹470.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹474

Honasa Consumer, a leading consumer goods company, has seen a slight decrease in its stock price. The current stock price is 470.8, which represents a percent change of -0.68. The net change in the stock price is -3.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹474.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer's trading on the BSE, a total of 46,910 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 474.05.

