Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 474 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.6 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer opened at 476.65 and closed at 474. The stock had a high of 476.65 and a low of 450.25. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 14,851.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 25,396 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹474 on last trading day

On the last day of Honasa Consumer BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 25,396. The closing price for the day was 474.

