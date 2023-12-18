Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummets in Recent Trading

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, opened at ₹387.8 and closed at ₹385.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹412.35 and a low of ₹387.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,087.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹487 and a low of ₹256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 174,068 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹400.65. There has been a decrease of 1.5% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -6.1.
Honasa Consumer stock has a current price of ₹406.75, which represents a 5.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹21.45.
On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 174,068 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹385.3.
