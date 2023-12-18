Hello User
Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummets in Recent Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 406.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.65 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, opened at 387.8 and closed at 385.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 412.35 and a low of 387.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,087.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 487 and a low of 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 174,068 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹400.65, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹406.75

Honasa Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 400.65. There has been a decrease of 1.5% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -6.1.

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹406.75, up 5.57% from yesterday's ₹385.3

Honasa Consumer stock has a current price of 406.75, which represents a 5.57% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 21.45.

18 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹385.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 174,068 shares. The closing price for the stock was 385.3.

