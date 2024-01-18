Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer opened at ₹458.9 and closed at ₹458.3. The stock reached a high of ₹470 and a low of ₹449.45. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is ₹14,695.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹502.9 and ₹256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,694 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹458.3 on last trading day
