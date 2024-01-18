Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 458.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.75 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer opened at 458.9 and closed at 458.3. The stock reached a high of 470 and a low of 449.45. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is 14,695.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 502.9 and 256.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹458.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Honasa Consumer on the BSE was 16,694 shares. The closing price for the day was 458.3.

