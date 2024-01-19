Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹450.05 and closed at ₹455.4. The stock reached a high of ₹467.05 and a low of ₹449.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,832.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹502.9 and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.