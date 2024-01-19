Hello User
Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 455.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 450.05 and closed at 455.4. The stock reached a high of 467.05 and a low of 449.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,832.53 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9 and the 52-week low is 256.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹455.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,953. The closing price for the shares was 455.4.

