Honasa Consumer Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Honasa Consumer saw an open price of ₹409 and a close price of ₹408.15. The stock reached a high of ₹422 and a low of ₹406.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Honasa Consumer is currently at ₹13,561.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹487, while the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 46,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.