Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stocks suffer losses in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 405.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.95 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 421.65 and closed at 420.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 427.85 and a low of 393.5. The company's market capitalization is 13,045.22 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 487 and 256.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 115,640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹404.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹405.45

Honasa Consumer stock is currently priced at 404.95 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.5.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.72%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹399.25, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹405.45

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 399.25 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and the net change is a decrease of 6.2.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹420.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Honasa Consumer BSE shares was 115,640. The closing price for these shares was 420.7.

