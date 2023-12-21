Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer stocks suffer losses in trading today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹421.65 and closed at ₹420.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹427.85 and a low of ₹393.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹13,045.22 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹487 and ₹256.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 115,640 shares.
Honasa Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹404.95 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.5.
The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹399.25 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and the net change is a decrease of 6.2.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Honasa Consumer BSE shares was 115,640. The closing price for these shares was ₹420.7.
