Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 405.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.7 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 390.55 and closed at 405.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 414 and a low of 390.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 13,085.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 487, while the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹406.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹405.45

Honasa Consumer, an Indian health and wellness company, saw its stock price reach 406.7. There was a percent change of 0.31, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹405.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, a total of 39,643 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 405.45.

