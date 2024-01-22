Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummeting Amidst Market Turmoil

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹488.2 and closed at ₹487.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹490, while the lowest price was ₹471.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,307.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹502.9, and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a volume of 8894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.