Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummeting Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Honasa Consumer stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 487.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.75 per share. Investors should monitor Honasa Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Honasa Consumer Stock Price Today

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at 488.2 and closed at 487.6. The highest price reached during the day was 490, while the lowest price was 471.8. The company's market capitalization is 15,307.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 502.9, and the 52-week low is 256.1. The stock had a volume of 8894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹475.75, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹487.6

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, experienced a decline in its stock price. The current stock price is 475.75, representing a percent change of -2.43. The net change in the stock price is -11.85.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price NSE Live :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹475.75, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹487.6

The current data for Honasa Consumer stock shows that the price is 475.75 with a percent change of -2.43 and a net change of -11.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.43% and the net change is a decrease of 11.85.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
R R Kabel1454.951.20.081822.21137.616414.59
Signatureglobal India1124.72.650.241172.2444.115803.24
Honasa Consumer475.75-11.85-2.43502.9256.115307.1
Concord Biotech1388.81.150.081608.2900.014529.1
Nuvama Wealth Management3443.352.750.083772.42111.012078.72
22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Honasa Consumer stock is 490, while the low price is 471.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price update :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹475.75, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹487.6

Honasa Consumer is currently trading at a price of 475.75, representing a 2.43% decrease in value. The stock has experienced a net change of -11.85.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.9%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD10.69%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Today :Honasa Consumer trading at ₹475.75, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹487.6

Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, saw its stock price decline by 2.43% to 475.75. This represents a net change of -11.85.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Honasa Consumer share price Live :Honasa Consumer closed at ₹487.6 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,894. The closing price for the shares was 487.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.