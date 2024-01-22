Honasa Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Honasa Consumer Stock Plummeting Amidst Market Turmoil

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Honasa Consumer's stock opened at ₹488.2 and closed at ₹487.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹490, while the lowest price was ₹471.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,307.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹502.9, and the 52-week low is ₹256.1. The stock had a volume of 8894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Honasa Consumer, a consumer goods company, experienced a decline in its stock price. The current stock price is ₹475.75, representing a percent change of -2.43. The net change in the stock price is -11.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|R R Kabel
|1454.95
|1.2
|0.08
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16414.59
|Signatureglobal India
|1124.7
|2.65
|0.24
|1172.2
|444.1
|15803.24
|Honasa Consumer
|475.75
|-11.85
|-2.43
|502.9
|256.1
|15307.1
|Concord Biotech
|1388.8
|1.15
|0.08
|1608.2
|900.0
|14529.1
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3443.35
|2.75
|0.08
|3772.4
|2111.0
|12078.72
The current day's high price of Honasa Consumer stock is ₹490, while the low price is ₹471.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.9%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|10.69%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the data for the last day of trading for Honasa Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,894. The closing price for the shares was ₹487.6.
